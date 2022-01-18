Francis Ngannou to receive half of UFC 270 purse in Bitcoin

Francis Ngannou will be getting half of his UFC 270 pay in Bitcoin, the heavyweight champion revealed on Tuesday.

Ngannou partnered with Cash App which will turn half of his purse into bitcoin. As well, “The Predator” is also giving away $300,000 worth of Bitcoin to fans on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

“After learning more and more about Bitcoin, I truly believe it is the future of money,”

Francis Ngannou said in a press release. “Bitcoin has the ability to empower people all over the world and that’s why I’m excited to partner with Cash App to give some of my fans the opportunity to own some Bitcoin of their own.”

I believe bitcoin can empower people everywhere. So I’m excited to partner w/ @CashApp to take half my #UFC270 purse in bitcoin. I want to make bitcoin more accessible to my fans, so I’m giving out $300K in bitcoin! Follow @CashApp + drop your $cashtag w/ #PaidInBitcoin pic.twitter.com/8JEvJ1UYu1 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) January 18, 2022

Francis Ngannou is set to defend his heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 270 against the interim champion, Ciryl Gane. It’s a very intriguing matchup as the two are former training partners and this is the final fight on Ngannou’s contract – which he has made clear he’s not happy with.

“No,” Ngannou said to ESPN, when asked if he would keep fighting under the deal. “I will not fight for $500,000 [or] $600,000 anymore. It’s over. I took this fight for personal reasons, because I want to make sure that regardless of [whether] it’s fair, I can make my case that I have completed the fights.”

Ngannou is coming off a KO win over Stipe Miocic back in March to become the new heavyweight champion. However, he now has a big challenge coming his way in the form of Ciryl Gane on Saturday in Anaheim. The pressure is also on him given it’s the final fight of his deal and he isn’t happy with his pay. But, at least Ngannou is getting half of his pay in Bitcoin as he wished.

What do you make of Francis Ngannou getting half of his UFC 270 purse in Bitcoin?