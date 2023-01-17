Ciryl Gane does hilarious Nate Diaz impression ahead of UFC 285

Ciryl Gane is on the verge of making history, as a win against Jon Jones March 4 will make him the first vacant heavyweight champion since the division’s inception in 1997.

With the fight almost two months away, Gane is embracing his second crack at championship gold, as he fell short against ex-heavyweight champion and UFC superstar, Francis Ngannou, in Jan. 2022.

At UFC Vegas 67, Gane took in the promotion’s first event of 2023 and had a little fun while doing so, doing a near spot-on impression of former UFC lightweight and welterweight, Nate Diaz. To be fair, Diaz’s antics are pretty easy to imitate, but Gane’s character, if you will, was priceless.

Check out the video below, courtesy of MMA Arena on Twitter. At press time, the tweet has 328 retweets and 1848 likes, as Gane’s bout with Jones was confirmed at the post-fight press conference by Dana White.

Ciryl Gane qui imite Nate Diaz ptdrrrr pic.twitter.com/J5kp7dMCw1 — ARENA (@MMArena_) January 12, 2023

In the video, Gane is directed what to say and laughs throughout, having a great spirit throughout given his language barrier and him being from France. The most entertaining part is him demonstrating the way Diaz used to flip his opponents off, a common prefight and in-fight trademark from the the Stockton, Calif. native throughout his 17-year UFC career.

Gane has been one of the best heavyweights in the world for several years, as his last fight saw him finish Tai Tuivasa in a back-and-forth war that saw Gane get a late second-round finish in London. The win put him right back in the mix for his eventual title fight and a career-defining opportunity against one of the best to ever do it.

If Ciryl Gane can win the heavyweight title, MMA in France will continue to grow and a new era will officially begin in the sport’s most glamorous division.

What are your thoughts on Gane’s impression and his chances against Jones? Let us know in the comments, Penn Nation.