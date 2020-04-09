Chuck Liddell: It’s “an honor” to have inspired Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has made no secret of his admiration for former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell.

The feeling seems to be mutual.

Speaking during a Wednesday Q&A session with fans on Twitter, Liddell called it “an honor” to have been an inspiration to a superstar like McGregor.

It’s an honor for me to inspire a star like Conor. He is a bad ass👊🏻One thing I most like about Conor is he “walks the walk”The fact that he even gave me credit for inspiring him really makes things come full circle for me in this sport. living the dream! https://t.co/FokNV2gsw3 — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) April 8, 2020

Liddell went on to identify McGregor as one of his favorite fighters of the modern era of MMA. He also gave nods to Israel Adesanya, Yoel Romero, Jose Aldo, Jorge Masvidal, Nick and Nate Diaz, and Tony Ferguson.

These days Conor is one of my favorites, Tony Ferguson, Yoel Romero, Israel Adesanya, The Diaz brothers, Jorge Masvidal and Jose Aldo. https://t.co/H01JHubB8k — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) April 8, 2020

Conor McGregor last fought in January, when he returned from a lengthy hiatus to defeat Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in just 40 seconds.

Chuck Liddell, meanwhile, last fought in November of 2018, when he ended a longstanding retirement to fight Tito Ortiz for a third time. Liddell lost this fight via knockout.

