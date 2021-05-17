Christos Giagos calls out Donald Cerrone following big win at UFC 262: “It’d be an honor to fight Cowboy”

UFC lightweight Christos Giagos called out veteran Donald Cerrone following his win at UFC 262, saying “It’d be an honor to fight Cowboy.”

Giagos won a $75,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night” for his incredible second-round D’arce choke submission win over Sean Soriano in the opening fight of the UFC 262 card. Giagos was rocked by punches from Soriano in the first round but managed to compose himself and make it to the second round, where his grappling skills took over and he got the finish. It was an incredible performance by Giagos, an unranked UFC lightweight who improved to 5-4 overall in the Octagon. Now, he wants to fight his hero Cerrone next.

With UFC president Dana White saying that Cerrone will get one more fight in the Octagon at 155lbs, Giagos used his post-fight speech after his win at UFC 262 over Soriano to call Cerrone out. Speaking at the post-fight press conference, “The Spartan” explained why he wants to fight Cerrone, explaining that it would be an honor to step into the cage with him.

“(Cerrone) is one of, or my favorite fighter of all time, besides Conor (McGregor). It’d be an honor to fight ‘Cowboy.’ I know Dana is going to let him come down to 155 to fight one more. So it’d be an honor to fight him. No disrespect at all – just to share the Octagon with him would be an honor. I’d love to do that,” Giagos said (h/t MMAjunkie.com).

It feels like the UFC would want to give Cerrone a veteran for what could be his final fight in the Octagon, but then again, if Giagos wants the fight that bad perhaps the UFC matchmakers will give it to him. Regardless of if he gets to fight Cerrone next, it was still phenomenal to see Giagos pick up the win at UFC 262 and he deserves a step up now.

Do you want to see Christos Giagos fight Donald Cerrone?