Ben Askren takes a shot at Paige VanZant following Maycee Barber’s win at UFC Boston

UFC welterweight contender Ben Askren took a shot at Paige VanZant following Maycee Barber’s impressive first round victory at UFC Boston.

Barber (8-0 MMA) squared off with Gillian Robertson in a women’s flyweight bout on the main card of tonight’s event.

The highly touted undefeated prospect, Maycee Barber, was able to make quick work of her opponent this evening, scoring a first round TKO victory (watch that here).

Official UFC Boston Result: Maycee Barber def. Gillian Robertson via TKO (punches) at 3:04 of Round 1

Following her dominant win over Robertson, Barber proceeded to callout Paige VanZant in her post-fight interview with UFC commentator Jon Anik.

Following Maycee’s callout, Ben Askren took to Twitter with the following jab at ‘PVZ’.

I think @MayceeBarber may ruins @paigevanzant Instagram career if they get in the cage — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 19, 2019

“I think Maycee Barber may ruin Paige VanZant Instagram career if they get in the cage.”

Paige VanZant (8-4 MMA) has recently urged UFC matchmakers to book her a fight. With that said, the popular UFC star has yet to respond to Barber’s callout.

VanZant was last seen in action at January’s inaugural event on ESPN, where she scored a submission victory over Rachael Ostovich.

Meanwhile, Ben Askren (19-1 MMA) is slated to return to action in next weekend’s UFC Singapore headliner opposite submission specialist Demian Maia.

Askren was most recently seen in action at UFC 239, where he suffered the first loss of his professional career to Jorge Masvidal in just 5-seconds due to a flying knee.

During his storied MMA career, Ben Askren has captured MMA championship titles in both ONE and Bellator.

He is hoping that a win over former title challenger Demian Maia could put him in a position to fight for UFC gold.

What do you think of Ben Askren suggesting that Maycee Barber will ruin Paige VanZant’s Instagram career if they were to fight? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 19, 2019