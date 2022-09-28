x
asdvertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below
Home » MMA News » UFC » Chris Avila rips “piece of s*it” Khamzat Chimaev for missing weight against Nate Diaz at UFC 279: “That was 2-0 for Nate”
MMA NewsKhamzat ChimaevNate DiazUFCUFC 279

Chris Avila rips “piece of s*it” Khamzat Chimaev for missing weight against Nate Diaz at UFC 279: “That was 2-0 for Nate”

Josh Evanoff

Chris Avila has taken aim at UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev.

Earlier this month, ‘Borz’ was set to headline UFC 279 in his first pay-per-view headlining role. Opposite Chimaev was a longtime fan favorite, Nate Diaz. The Stockton slugger was on the last fight of his UFC contract, and the Chechen was given the task of dispatching of him.

- Advertisementss -

However, the two stars didn’t wound up fighting at the T-Mobile Arena earlier this month. The headliner was called off on weigh-in day, as Chimaev missed weight by nearly eight pounds. As a result, the UFC was forced to get creative.

The promotion kept Nate Diaz in the main event and moved up Tony Ferguson from a bout with Li Jingliang. In turn, Chimaev was bumped down and faced Kevin Holland, who was also set for the event.

- Advertisement -

At UFC 279, both stars wound up getting big victories. Diaz submitted ‘El Cucuy’ in round four, while Chimaev submitted ‘Trailblazer’ in round one. Following the contest, UFC president Dana White stated that the Chechen would likely move to middleweight.

Weeks after the weight miss, it seems that most of the MMA world has moved on. However, team Diaz and Chris Avila seemingly haven’t forgotten. The Stockton native threw shots at Chimaev during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

In the interview, Avila stated that his teammate, Diaz, went 2-0 earlier this month due to the weight miss. The fighter-turned-boxer, who returns on Jake Paul’s undercard next month, also criticized Chimaev’s unprofessionalism.

Khamzat Chimaev, UFC 279, Weight Miss

- Advertisement -

“Yeah, that was a crazy two weeks. The whole time it got crazier and crazier day by day,” stated Chris Avila. “That whole turnout was insane. The Khamzat thing, that was very unprofessional of him. Good things happen to good people. Nate’s a f*cking good dude and Khamzat’s not too good of a dude.”

He continued, “He’s a f*cking piece of s*it for missing weight, and that’s on him. He’s not going to get that back, so it’s whatever. That was 2-0 for Nate, dog.”

What do you think about Chris Avila’s comments? Sound off in the comment section below!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
- Advertisement -
Previous articleScott Coker announces Bellator lightweight Grand Prix for 2023: “It’s going to be amazing”
Next articleEddie Alvarez reveals he’s open to UFC or Bellator return after leaving ONE Championship: “Keep my options open”

BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.

Get In Touch

contact@bjpenn.com

Advertise

advertise@bjpenn.com

2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy