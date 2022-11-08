Chito Vera issues fiery response following latest insults from former UFC champion Henry Cejudo

Chito Vera has issued a fiery response following the latest insults from former UFC champion Henry Cejudo.

Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera, (20-7 MMA) most recently defeated Dominick Cruz (24-4 MMA) in August of this year via knockout. The 29 year old bantamweight is currently sporting 4 wins in a row inside the Octagon.

It was Henry Cejudo who initially took to ‘Twitter‘ with the following message to Chito and O’Malley:

Sean nobody thinks you beat Yawn. I’ve seen better Decisions on “Married at First Sight.” The only Title you should get is “Most likely to be the 3rd Island Boy.” I would beat you and Cheeto with TJ’s Shoulder, Kattar’s leg and Aljo’s vagina. https://t.co/rLLZvzXtg8 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 7, 2022

This Cejudo rant was after the controversial split decision win Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA) had over Petr Yan (16-4 MMA) at UFC 280 on Saturday, October 22nd at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

‘Sugar’ had recently called for an interim title fight against Chito Vera if Aljamain Sterling wants to ‘sit one out’.

Taking to ‘Twitter’, Chito had a blunt response for Cejudo tweeting:

Henry go suck a dick you fat little shit https://t.co/HlEBIG7Iun — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) November 8, 2022

Cejudo, 35, (16-2 MMA) seemingly wants back in the ‘mix’ although he has not fought since May of 2020 when he too defeated Dominick Cruz, and subsequently announced his retirement from the sport.

‘Triple C’ has obviously changed his mind and wants to resurface in the Octagon calling out the likes of Aljamain Sterling, Sean O’Malley and Chito Vera, to name a few.

Would you like to see Cejudo return to the Octagon? Who would you like to see the former flyweight and bantamweight champion get in the cage with? Do you believe he deserves a title shot?

