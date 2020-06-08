Chase Hooper addresses his haters following first pro loss

Chase Hooper has a message for his haters following his loss to Alex Caceres on the undercard of Saturday’s UFC 250 event.

Hooper entered his fight with Caceres with an unbeaten record. While he showed some real toughness in the Octagon, he was beaten by his amply more experienced foe by decision.

Post-fight, Hooper took to Twitter to respond to his haters—specifically those who lost money better on him.

To all of the 🤡s telling me how much money I cost you: I care as little about your financial situation as you do about my health and well being. I’m the one who has to fight my ass off and then limp to the airport the next day. I don’t owe you shit 🤷🏻‍♂️ Have a good day 🙂 — Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) June 7, 2020

Prior to his loss to Caceres, Chase Hooper debuted in the UFC with a big TKO victory over Daniel Teymur at UFC 245 in late 2019. At just 20 years old, he’s 9-1-1 overall.