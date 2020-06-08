Floyd Mayweather sends warning to newly retired Conor McGregor

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has sent a message to his former foe Conor McGregor, who announced his retirement on Saturday.

McGregor’s retirement came as a surprise to many, and is widely believed to be a negotiation tactic.

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

“Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting,” the former Mayweather foe wrote on Twitter on Saturday night. “Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours.”

It’s not clear what Mayweather thinks of the McGregor’s retirement announcement, but he is vowing to punish him should that retirement be short-lived. The boxer responded to his rival’s retirement in the replies to an Instagram post.

“If I’m not mistaken, didn’t you tell Mike Tyson you could beat me if we fought a second time?” Mayweather wrote on Instagram. “Now you’re quitting! I thought you wanted to beat the best? Well, if you decide to come back, I will be waiting to punish you again.”

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather met in a blockbuster boxing match in 2017. McGregor surprised many viewers by starting strong, despite his inexperience in boxing, but was ultimately stopped by Mayweather in the 10th round. There’s been talk of a rematch between the two combat sports stars ever since.

What do you think of Mayweather’s response to McGregor’s retirement? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.