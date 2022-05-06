Charles Oliveira issues statement after being stripped of his lightweight title for missing weight at UFC 274

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has issued a statement after his weight miss earlier today.

The Brazilian and Justin Gaethje are set to clash tomorrow night at UFC 274. The bout was set to be the second defense of Oliveira’s lightweight title. However, he is no longer the champion at 155 pounds.

Earlier today at the UFC 274 weigh-ins, Gaethje made weight successfully. With one-half of the headliners ready, it seemed that it was only a matter of time before the title fight was official.

Sadly, the fight is now official, but with the title only available for one man. Charles Oliveira missed weight on his first attempt by one pound, then .5 on his second. The champion received another hour to try and make 155 pounds, but again weighed in .5 over.

As a result of the weight miss, Oliveira will be stripped of his UFC lightweight crown. As of now, the fight is still on, but only Gaethje is able to win gold.

The weight miss has received a mixed reception online. Some such as Paul Felder have blasted the miss. Not all fighters have bashed the Brazilian though, as some have alleged a scale issue might have led to Oliveira’s weight miss. The champion has now decided to give his first public statement following the weight miss.

Charles Oliveira posted the statement on his Instagram. The UFC lightweight champion didn’t respond to any criticism or discuss the alleged scale issues. Instead, he just stated that God is with him at this time.

“The champion has a name his name is Charles Oliveira let’s go with everything Brazilian nation God is God he never abandoned me and it won’t be now that he goes I am the CHOSEN THE ILLUMINATED” – wrote Oliveira on his Instagram.

What do you think about Charles Oliveira’s weight miss?