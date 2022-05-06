UFC releases official statement regarding stipulations for Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje fight: “If Oliveira wins, he will be the number one contender for the vacant lightweight championship”

Charles Oliveira will still be fighting for UFC gold should he beat Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

Oliveira was looking to defend his belt for the second time against Gaethje in the main event of UFC 274 in a highly-anticipated bout. Yet, on Friday, the champ missed weight by 0.5 pounds and was forced to vacate the belt. If he defeats Gaethje, the belt will still be vacant but now the promotion says Oliveira will be a part of that potential vacant title fight.

The UFC has released a statement affirming that should Charles Oliveira win in tomorrow night's UFC 274 main event that he will be the number one contender and face the next challenger in line at a later date. pic.twitter.com/fCFDSmFQKp — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 6, 2022

“Charles Oliveira missed weight for his UFC 274 main event bout against Justin Gaethje on Friday afternoon in Phoenix, weighing in at 155.5 pounds. Due to the weight miss, Oliveira will forfeit a percentage of his purse,” the UFC’s statement read. “As of this moment, Charles Oliveira remains the UFC Lightweight Champion, but upon the start of the Main Event Headliner tomorrow night he will vacate the 155-pound title. The fight will proceed as scheduled, but the championship will only be on the line for Gaethje.

“If Oliveira wins, he will be the number one contender for the vacant Lightweight Championship and will fight the next challenger for the undisputed title belt at a time and placed to be determined,” the statement continued.

Charles Oliveira became the lightweight champ last May when he knocked out Michael Chandler to win the vacant belt. He then defended the belt once as he submitted Dustin Poirier in December but he won’t have the chance to defend his belt again as he missed weight earlier today.

As for Justin Gaethje, he still gets his shot at UFC gold which will be his second chance. Should Gaethje win, then he will face the next contender but if Oliveira wins, the belt will be vacant but he will be one-half of the vacant title fight.

Are you surprised that Charles Oliveira will get a lightweight title shot if he wins?

