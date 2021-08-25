Charles Oliveira expects UFC lightweight title defense in December, but unsure if it will come against Dustin Poirier

Charles Oliveira expects his first UFC lightweight title defense in December, but he is unsure if it will come against Dustin Poirier.

Oliveira defeated Michael Chandler via second-round KO back at UFC 262 in May to win the vacant UFC lightweight title. Next in line to face “Do Bronx” appears to be the No. 1 lightweight contender in Poirier, but “The Diamond” seems to be more interested in a money fight against Nate Diaz at this time rather than stepping into the cage with Oliveira.

Speaking to Super Lutas, Oliveira said that while there has been some chatter about facing Poirier, he realizes that he is more interested in other fights at the moment. With that being said, Oliveira said that he wants his next title defense to take place in December. He says he is training hard and is just waiting for whoever the UFC will match him up with.

“I’m still looking forward to my next fight, which should take place in December. There’s a lot of talk about (Dustin) Poirier, but he seems to be more interested in other things. I’m training and waiting for a position in the event. Whoever comes, the title will continue in Brazil,” Oliveira said.

Oliveira recently said that he understands why Poirier is gunning after the Diaz fight since everyone knows that is the money fight right now, with Conor McGregor out. That being said, the Brazilian still wants to fight in December and defend his belt. Taking a look at the rankings, No. 3 ranked Beneil Dariush currently does not have an opponent lined up, so if Poirier doesn’t take the fight, then perhaps the UFC will offer the title shot to Dariush next.

Do you want to see Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier next, and if Poirier doesn’t take the fight, who would you like to see the UFC give the next lightweight title shot to?