Charles Oliveira calls for McGregor, Poirier or Ferguson as next opponent

Charles Oliveira is looking to fight a top-ranked opponent in his next UFC appearance.

The Brazilian is currently riding a seven-fight winning streak where last time out he submitted Kevin Lee in the main event of UFC Brasilia. It was a massive win and since he moved back up to lightweight, Oliveira has gone 8-1 with his lone loss to Paul Felder.

Although “Do Bronx” is on a lengthy winning streak, he has had trouble fighting top-tier opponents. Before the Lee scrap, his previous fights were against Jared Gordon, Nik Lentz, and David Teymur.

So, the Brazilian has taken to Instagram to issue a call out to Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, and Tony Ferguson.

“I just want to know what is missing so I can have my chance because there are seven victories in a row. 5 submissions, 2 knockout And here I was born to fight to be in a war inside the octagon. I just want to know ok it’s missing so I can have my chance because there are seven straight wins,” Oliveira wrote.

Charles Oliveira is currently ranked seventh in the lightweight division. He definitely has a case to fight a top-five opponent next. But, whether or not he will get one is to be seen.

Out of the three people he called out, a scrap with Poirier or Ferguson makes sense. “The Diamond” is coming off a huge win over Dan Hooker. He is likely a win away from a title shot. So, if he can go out and beat a tough grappler in Oliveira, it could cement his case.

As for Ferguson, he is coming off a loss to Justin Gaethje and if he goes out and beats Oliveira, it gets him right back at the top of the pecking order for a title shot.

Although Charles Oliveira called out Conor McGregor, it seems highly unlikely the Irishman would accept that bout. McGregor is looking for big fights like the rematch with Nurmagomedov or a fight with Jorge Masvidal. And, although Oliveira is skilled, he is not the big-name McGregor would be after.

If Oliveira does get to fight Poirier or Ferguson next, a win over either man could propel the Brazilian into a title fight. So, on his end, it is a smart callout and only time will tell if it will come to fruition.

Who do you think Charles Oliveira should fight next?