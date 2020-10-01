UFC featherweight Charles Jourdain has looked back on his experience of sharing a locker room with The Korean Zombie.

Jourdain made the trip over to Busan, South Korea back in December 2019 where he was able to beat Doo Ho Choi in what proved to be the Fight of the Night. On the same card, Chan Sung Jung aka the Korean Zombie dispatched of Frankie Edgar in the main event of the evening.

During a recent interview with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, Jourdain opened up about what it was like to be in the same room as the 145-pound contender.

Charles Jourdain recounts the terrifying experience of sharing a locker room with The Korean Zombie. pic.twitter.com/WPwyOVMRkw — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 30, 2020

“The only guy I’ve met in my whole entire life that was like ‘woah’, I’ve never felt that much of a killer aura, was Korean Zombie,” Jourdain said. “When I won against Doo Ho Choi I went into the locker room and it was just me and Zombie, so we had a couple of interactions. I went in and he gave me a fist bump, all smiley and good energy and this and that, and then when he started hitting pads, he transformed into this Zombie, man.

“The sound they made [the pads], I was like ‘oh my god,'” Jourdain added. “I look at my brother and he said ‘If they do another one in Korea, don’t fight this guy!’. We were laughing and I was like no there’s no f***ing way, dude!”

After defeating Doo Ho Choi in Busan, Charles Jourdain went on to lose a split decision to Team Alpha Male staple Andre Fili. He’ll take on Joshua Culibao at UFC Fight Island 4 this Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

