Chael Sonnen suggests Diego Sanchez vs. Donald Cerrone retirement fight

MMA pundit Chael Sonnen has suggested a retirement fight between legends Diego Sanchez and Donald Cerrone, where both fighters retire after.

Sonnen took to Twitter this week to offer the suggestion about the final fight of both Sanchez and Cerrone’s MMA careers. Take a look at what Sonnen wrote below.

Somebody texted me interesting idea. Donald Cerrone/Diego Sanchez match. Loser retires.

Winner retires. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) October 7, 2020

Both Sanchez and Cerrone are two of the longest-tenured fighters on the UFC roster but both men are winding down in their MMA careers. Sanchez, who is now 38 years old, is coming off of a one-sided decision loss to Jake Matthews and overall has lost two of his last three fights. As for Cerrone, he is 37 now and winless in his last five fights, with a draw to Niko Price in his last fight. So Sonnen suggested both men should retire is no new idea.

UFC president Dana White recently said that he plans on talking to both Sanchez and Cerrone about potentially hanging up their gloves, but he admits it’s a difficult conversation to have with both fighters. Sanchez and Cerrone have both been instrumental in the growth of the UFC and of MMA in general, so telling each guy it’s time to hang up their gloves will not be an easy conversation to have either each man.

No fighter ever wants to be told that it’s time to hang up the gloves. Then again, perhaps both men are starting to realize that the collective MMA community has their best interests in mind. While Sanchez and Cerrone still have some gas left in the tank, they aren’t putting on the performances they expect from themselves. It might be time to finally ride off in the sunset, and perhaps the idea Sonnen has proposed makes sense for both men.

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen about a Diego Sanchez vs. Donald Cerrone fight?