Chael Sonnen says former UFC champion Stipe Miocic has put on 20lbs of muscle: “Stipe’s at 249!”

Chael Sonnen has claimed that Stipe Miocic has bulked up in a big way following his UFC 260 loss to Francis Ngannou.

At UFC 260 last year, Stipe Miocic lost his UFC heavyweight title to Francis Ngannou in one of the biggest moments of the year in mixed martial arts. “The Predator” finally managed to reach the top of the mountain, three years after Miocic put on a clinic and dominated him over five rounds.

Now, the 39-year-old Miocic is waiting for his chance to get back into the Octagon – potentially in an interim title bout with Ngannou currently out through injury.

Some have said the big difference in weight between Ngannou and Miocic played a big role in what happened at UFC 260, and as per Chael Sonnen, the Ohio native has taken steps to rectify the problem.

“I got an inside scoop, I guarantee you guys haven’t heard this. You might remember Stipe Miocic, after Francis Ngannou, said I’m stopping everything and I’m putting on twenty pounds. Right? Twenty pounds of muscle is a very different Stipe. I just got the inside scoop, just talked to Stipe’s wife, Stipe is at 249. You’re welcome.”

For context, Miocic weighed in at 234 pounds in the lead-up to fight night – whereas Ngannou came in at 263 pounds, slightly under the 265 championship limit.

Some have said that Stipe’s time in the spotlight has come to an end, but given his status as the greatest UFC heavyweight in history, it may not be a good idea to write him off just yet. After all, he knows what it takes to come back and win the gold after losing it.

Do you think Stipe Miocic will return this year and fight for either an interim or undisputed belt? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!