UFC 271 weigh-in results: William Knight misses weight by twelve pounds

UFC 271 serves as the second pay-per-view event of 2022 and is slated to feature a total of fifteen contests.

The weigh-ins are taking place at the UFC host hotel in Houston, Texas. The nearby Toyota Center will feature tomorrows event, February 12th, which hosts the main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

Main card fight cards include, in the middleweight division, Israel Adesanya (21-1 MMA) vs Robert Whittaker (23-5 MMA), their second matchup for the promotions 185lbs title. At heavyweight Derrick Lewis (26-8 MMA) vs Tai Tuivasa (14-3 MMA) and at middleweight Derek Bruson (23-7 MMA) vs Jared Cannonier (14-5 MMA).

It should be noted that:

Perez has missed his weight class limit by 2 pounds

Knight missed his weight class by 12 pounds, as a result the bout was shifted to the heavyweight division.

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Israel Adesanya (184) vs. Robert Whittaker (184) – for middleweight title

Derrick Lewis (266) vs. Tai Tuivasa (265)

Derek Brunson () vs. Jared Cannonier (185)

Kyler Phillips (136) vs. Marcelo Rojo (136)

Bobby Green (155.5) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (156)

UFC 271 PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Andrei Arlovski (246) vs. Jared Vanderaa (265)

Roxanne Modafferi (126) vs. Casey O’Neill (125.5)

Alex Perez (128) vs. Matt Schnell (126)**

Maxim Grishin (206) vs. William Knight (218)**

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Ronnie Lawrence (136) vs. Mana Martinez (136)

Alexander Hernandez (156) vs. Renato Moicano (156)

Fabio Cherant (206) vs. Carlos Ulberg (204)

AJ Dobson (185) vs. Jacob Malkoun (186)

Douglas Silva de Andrade (136) vs. Sergey Morozov (135)

Blood Diamond (170) vs. Jeremiah Wells (170.5)

