Michael Bisping on a potential interim heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic: “If anyone deserves it, it’s Stipe”

Michael Bisping on his YouTube ‘Believe You Me’ podcast discussed a potential interim heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

Jon Jones, (26-1 MMA) only defeat was a controversial disqualification against Matt Hamill (12-8 MMA) back in December 2009. To this day, many in the MMA community, including Dana White, believe the fight should’ve been a KO/TKO win for Jon Jones.

Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) is a former two time UFC heavyweight champion. Miocics’ three of four losses were against world champions.

Bisping has shared his belief that both fighters deserve a shot at the interim heavyweight title. In speaking about the prospect of a match-up between the two, Bisping commented:

“They should do an interim title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. If Ngannou is having surgery, and if Ngannou is at a stalemate contractually and you know that he’s holding his ground. If that’s the case and he’s not gonna fight then Stipe Miocic vs. Jon Jones for the interim belt makes perfect sense because if anyone deserves it, it’s Stipe Miocic. And then on top of that you’ve got Jon Jones, who definitely given the narrative of what he has achieved in light heavyweight should get a title fight.”

Of course Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) defeated Ciryl Gane (10-1 MMA) via unanimous decision to retain the UFC heavyweight belt on January 22nd of this year at UFC 270. It was revealed following the victory that Francis had suffered an MCL tear and partial ACL tear during a sparring session in the build-up to the fight. The injury will require knee surgery which could see ‘The Predator’ out of commission for possibly 9 months.

Adding to the lengthy recovery is the fact that Ngannou is still in contract negotiations with the UFC and Dana White and apparently they are proceeding nowhere fast.

