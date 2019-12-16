Chael Sonnen feels Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington rematch is viable option

Chael Sonnen believes that one could make a case for booking a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

Usman successfully defended his UFC welterweight gold against Covington this past Saturday night (Dec. 14) in the main event of UFC 245. “The Nigerian Nightmare” and “Chaos” had a back-and-forth battle. Usman scored the fifth-round TKO victory.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said that the finish was a bit controversial and opens the door for a rematch.

“This thing did end in a little bit of controversy,” Chael Sonnen said. “Colby certainly didn’t agree with the stoppage. I’ve seen a lot of mixed martial arts fights and I’ve seen that position. Colby’s down like on a double where he’s a little sprawled out and Kamaru’s doing a good job with the hips. He’s finding the target a little bit but Colby’s blocking it. I’ve just seen that position. That’s a fair statement by me and I have never seen a mixed martial arts contest end in that position. That’s a true statement by me.”

Sonnen doesn’t take issue with referee Marc Goddard but he believes the stage is set for Usman vs. Covington II should the UFC go in that direction.

“When they pulled them apart, Colby jumped up and he wasn’t happy about it,” Chael Sonnen continued. “I don’t know how much time was left. There must’ve been right around that 60-second point and it’s all done. I guess the reason I mention the controversy is, it is very clear that Kamaru Usman is the best fighter in the world. It is as equally clear that Colby Covington is the number one contender. I mean this was a dog fight to the highest of levels where things did start to unravel. You had an athlete in Colby who was trying to come back. You had a referee who did a very good job. He was making a decision on fighter safety. But there was enough there that if somebody says, ‘Hey we wanna see five more rounds of that,’ whether it’s immediately next or something has to happen in between, yeah. You’re gonna have a hell of a story that was told.”

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen on an argument being made for Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington II?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/16/2019.