Chael Sonnen explains why Julianna Pena is the “single greatest threat” to Amanda Nunes

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen believes Julianna Pena has what it takes to pull off an upset and dethrone Amanda Nunes.

Pena (11-4 MMA) and Nunes (21-4 MMA) are set to collide in Saturday’s UFC 269 co-main event with the promotions coveted bantamweight title on the line.

Julianna Pena most recently competed at UFC 257, where she scored a third round submission victory over Sara McMann. The former TUF 18 winner has only competed on four occasions over the past five years.

Meanwhile, Amanda Nunes will be looking to extend her incredible win streak to twelve in a row when she takes to the Octagon at UFC 269. ‘The Lioness’ most recently competed at UFC 259, where she needed just 2 minutes to run through Megan Anderson.

Despite Nunes looking seemingly invincible in her most recent outings, former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen believes ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ has all the tools required to pull off a massive upset.

“I’m taking about Julianna Pena, who was the single greatest threat to Amanda’s throne there’s ever been. This has all the makings of every sports upset we have ever seen. This has all the makings of Buster Douglas vs. Mike Tyson… What am I talking about? The mindset of the opponent. She [Pena] is not buying into the idea of the script… She is not buying into the narrative that this is an already forecasted, predetermined outcome. I’m talking about confidence, believing in yourself”, Sonnen stated.

In addition to Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes, UFC 269 also features a highly anticipated men’s lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.

