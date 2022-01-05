Aljamain Sterling clarifies PED accusations toward Petr Yan, ‘No Mercy’ responds

Aljamain Sterling previously made claims on social media that Petr Yan uses PED’s (performing enhancing drugs) which at the time received a lot of backlash. The implications were that all Russians cheat by using performing enhancing drugs.

Sterling has since responded to the backlash by clarifying he was only talking about Yan:

“For the record, I do not think every Russian fighter or athlete cheats. Just like every American, Brazilian, Chinese, or any other nationality of athletes, you have the clean and dirty ones,” said Sterling via Twitter.“Personally I think Cheotr Yang is a dirty cheat. Maybe I’m wrong but I highly doubt it.”

Petr Yan took to Twitter to respond to Aljamain Sterling:

Fakemaster is looking for another fake excuse. Stop crying and start hiding pathetic mouse. The hunting season is officially open 🗡 https://t.co/8YgWAkPNQc — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) January 5, 2022

“Fakemaster is looking for another fake excuse. Stop crying and start hiding pathetic mouse. The hunting season is officially open 🗡.”

Yan and Sterling met at UFC 259, with ‘Funkmaster’ emerging victorious by way of DQ. After seemingly getting the better of Aljamain through the first few rounds of the contest, Petr Yan hit the American with a knee while he was grounded resulting in the end of the fight.

The expectation is that a ‘Yan vs Sterling 2’ will occur sometime early this year.

Yan is currently the interim UFC Bantamweight Champion. Sterling still holds the UFC Bantamweight Title even though he had to pull out of UFC 267 due to injury.

Is all this chatter setting the stage for a ‘Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling’ rematch? If so, who would you pick to be victorious? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!