Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones will easily become heavyweight champion in return: “He’s now going with guys that suck, of course he can be champion”

Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones will coast to championship status in the heavyweight division.

‘Bones’ has been out of action since his decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Following that win, Jones announced his intentions to move up in weight and even vacated his light-heavyweight championship. Three years on, we’re finally getting close to seeing it happen.

The former champion spent a lot of that time out of action due to a contract dispute with the UFC. However, last month, Jones and the promotion announced that he had signed a new eight-fight deal. The contract will also put the former champion as the second highest-paid fighter in the UFC behind Conor McGregor.

The first fight on that deal will come in March at UFC 285 against Ciryl Gane. ‘Bon Gamin’ is one of the best fighters in the division, but according to Chael Sonnen, that doesn’t mean much. In a recent interview on The MMA Hour alongside Ariel Helwani, ‘The Bad Guy’ broke down Jones’ return.

There, the fighter-turned-analyst made it clear that he believes Jones will have a pretty easy time at heavyweight. Sonnen reasoned that the former champion was already the greatest fighter ever. Now, in his return, he’s heading to a division where the talent pool is thinner.

“Jon [Jones] might’ve been the greatest fighter ever [and] that was at a weight class that was competitive,” stated Chael Sonnen during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour alongside Ariel Helwani. “He’s now going with guys [at heavyweight] that suck. Of course, he can be champion.”

When asked for a prediction, he quickly responded: “Oh for heaven’s sake. Yes, I think he wins that [fight against Ciryl Gane].”

While Chael Sonnen and Jon Jones have had a lengthy feud, ‘The American Gangster’ has always shown appreciation for his rival’s skill.

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited about Jon Jones’s return? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!