Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen officially announced for UFC Kansas City on April 15th

Featherweight contenders will be headlining the UFC’s return to Kansas City, Missouri.
Last month, there were reports that Max Holloway would face Arnold Allen next. ‘Blessed’ has been out of the cage since his trilogy bout with Alexander Volkanovski last July. In the co-main event at UFC 276, ‘The Great’ dominated en route to a lopsided decision victory.
Meanwhile ‘Almighty’ has been out of action since his stoppage victory over Calvin Kattar last October. That victory moved Allen’s winning streak to 12, having previously defeated names such as Dan Hooker and Gilbert Melendez in that stretch. Following the win over ‘The Boston Finisher’, Allen called to face a top contender, or get a title shot next.
It seems he will get his wish, as the UFC announced earlier today. On Twitter, the promotion revealed they will be returning to Kansas City in April for the first time since 2017. In the main event, Holloway and Allen will collide in a five-round affair.
The co-main event for the card is Edson Barboza’s return against Billy Quarantillo. The fight is a must-win for the Brazilian, having lost his last two fights in a lopsided fashion. Meanwhile, Quarantilllo enters the matchup coming off a knockout win over Alexander Hernandez in December.
With the confirmation of Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen, the UFC Kansas City card is now as follows:
- Featherweight bout: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen
- Heavyweight bout: Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier
- Women’s Strawweight bout: Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomez
- Light Heavyweight bout: Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov
- Featherweight bout: T.J. Brown vs. Bill Algeo
- Featherweight bout: Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo
- Women’s Flyweight bout: Gillian Robertson vs. Piera Rodríguez
- Bantamweight bout: Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutiérrez
- Bantamweight bout: Danaa Batgerel vs. Brady Hiestand
- Featherweight bout: Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber
- Bantamweight bout: Gastón Bolaños vs. Aaron Phillips
- Women’s Bantamweight bout: Lucie Pudilová vs. Joselyne Edwards
