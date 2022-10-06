Chael Sonnen believes Bo Nickal will end up fighting Darren Till at UFC 282

Chael Sonnen has explained how and why Bo Nickal could end up fighting Darren Till at UFC 282 in December.

While he may not be on the best run of form right now, Darren Till is still one of the most recognisable names in the middleweight division. ‘The Gorilla’ has made a habit of making waves through social media and as we look ahead to the next couple of months, he has the opportunity to finally get back in the win column when he goes head to head with Dricus du Plessis at UFC 282.

- Advertisement -

However, after his recent interaction with UFC newcomer Bo Nickal, Till seemingly has another rival on his hands – with Chael Sonnen believing that could wind up being the match-up at the pay-per-view itself.

Bo Nickal vs Darren Till? pic.twitter.com/ZlHyislVZ2 — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) October 6, 2022

- Advertisement -

“I realised that Chimaev is not going to fight Bo Nickal, no matter how much I argued it for you yesterday that it makes sense and we should do the fight. Right now, the card and the way that it’s laid out, appears that Bo will be the main event of the undercard. To put that in perspective for you, Conor McGregor’s second fight in the UFC, that’s the exact spot he had. Big deal that they’re giving Bo this position.”

“Now, when I tell you that nobody called out Bo that’s a literal statement with one exception – Darren Till said I’ll fight him.”

Sonnen went on to explain the relationship between Till and Chimaev before suggesting that they could, in fact, fight at UFC 282.

“I only bring that to you because Darren Till and [Dricus] du Plessis, that fight’s not going to happen. But, I don’t know which guy is going to be left without a partner, and Till has already said I will fight Bo.”

- Advertisement -

Nickal is currently scheduled to take on Jamie Pickett at the event.

Do you want to see Bo Nickal vs Darren Till take place at UFC 282?

- Advertisement -