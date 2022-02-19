Chad Anheliger shares bold prediction for his UFC Vegas 48 fight with Jesse Strader: “There is no way he makes it 15 minutes”

Chad Anheliger is ready to finally make his UFC debut.

The 36-year-old, Alberta native started his MMA career out 2-5 but has since rallied off nine wins in a row, including his last on the Contender Series. He will now make his promotional debut at UFC Vegas 48 against Jesse Strader which is a fight he’s excited about.

“I really couldn’t tell anything from that fight besides the fact the UFC respected him enough to get the shot and he has confidence in himself to take that fight,” Anheilger said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “You can’t take much from it as he didn’t have time to get going, he took it on a weeks’ notice against a killer in the division. I don’t really care about that fight so I looked up other fights of his before he got signed. I got a good idea of who he is and what he’s about so it makes me excited to go in there.”

In the fight, Chad Anheliger believes his cardio and output will be too much for Jesse Strader. The Canadian says the first few minutes will be competitive but after that, he will start pulling away, especially after Strader feels his power.

“My cardio was one of my best-kept secrets, but after my Contender Series fight, people know I increase my output as the fight goes on… I think it’s a really bad matchup for him, my striking is on a different level,” Anheilger explained. “I know he hits hard and puts guys away but it’s different when you fight me, I have good movement and footwork. My power is also the same the entire fight and I feel like that power will change his view on the fight. When he gets clipped a few times he will get desperate and I will wear him out.”

In the end, Chad Anheliger is confident he not only gets the win in his UFC debut, but he finishes Jesse Strader on Saturday.

“I think it’s going to be a real cracker for those first few minutes, we both want to go out and show we belong in the UFC. If he makes it past that, it gets a more vintage Chad fight where I pick him apart with my jabs, leg kicks and do whatever I want. I might start taking him down, beating him up and there is no way he makes it 15 minutes,” Anheliger concluded.

