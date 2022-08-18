Carla Esparza set to defend her strawweight title against Weili Zhang at UFC 281

Carla Esparza in set to defend her strawweight title against Weili Zhang at UFC 281.

Esparaza took to ‘Twitter‘ this morning announcing the bout:

“It’s official!! UFC 281 Madison Square Garden on November 12th!”

It’s official!! UFC 281 Madison Square Garden on November 12th! 🇺🇸🗽 #ufc281 pic.twitter.com/snpnIu5rGI — Carla Esparza (@CarlaEsparza1) August 18, 2022

Carla Esparza (19-6 MMA) is sporting 6 wins in a row, the latest coming against Rose Namajunas (11-5 MMA) by split decision at UFC 274 in May of this year. It was to be their second match-up with Carla ultimately reclaiming the title and becoming the second two-time champion in the UFC division’s history. Although the fight was referred to as ‘lackluster’ a win is a win and a champion is a champion.

Weili Zhang, (22-3 MMA) is coming off a KO victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-5 MMA) in June of this year at UFC 275. UFC President, Dana White, had said that the winner of UFC 275 would be the next title challenger.

Esparza, 34, the reigning division champion, and the former division titleholder, Weili, 33, will battle it out in New York City, co-headlining UFC 281.

The current lineup for UFC 281 includes:

Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira for the middleweight title.

Carla Esparza vs Zhang Weili for the women’s strawweight title.

Erin Blanchfield vs Molly McCann

Dominick Reyes vs Ryan Spann

Seungwoo Choi vs Mike Trizano

Renato Moicano vs Brad Riddell

