Carla Esparza set to challenge UFC champion Rose Namajunas in 2022

Carla Esparza will get her much deserved rematch against Rose Namajunas in 2022 according to UFC President Dana White.

Esparza (18-6 MMA) is currently on a five-fight winning streak, her latest being a first round stoppage victory over Yan Xiaonan back in May.

Meanwhile, Rose Namajunas (11-4 MMA) most recently competed at last month’s UFC 268 event, where she successfully defended her title by defeating Zhang Weili (21-3 MMA) for a second time.

Carla Esparza and Rose Namajunas of course have a history, with ‘The Cookie Monster’ submitting ‘Thug’ back in 2014 to become the UFC’s inaugural strawweight world champion.

Despite their storied past, Dana White seemed reluctant to book a rematch between the longtime strawweight queens.

“We have an option,” White said at the UFC 268 post-fight presser when asked if Esparza should wait for a title shot. “You don’t sit around and wait for fights, it’s a really bad idea.”

Contrary to White’s original comments, it appears that Carla Esparza’s decision to “wait” has paid off after all. The brash UFC boss recently confirmed to ESPN that ‘The Cookie Monster’ will be the next woman to challenge ‘Thug Rose’ in 2022.

“Carla Esparza,” White told ESPN when asked who was next for Namajunas. “100 percent.”

A date and venue for the proposed Esparza vs. Namajunas rematch has not been made official as of this time.

Who do you think will emerge victorious in next year’s title fight rematch between Carla Esparza and Rose Namajunas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!