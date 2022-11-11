Frankie Edgar reflects on career ahead of retirement fight, reveals the one opponent he wishes he could’ve fought

Frankie Edgar will make the walk – rather run – to the Octagon for the final time at UFC 281.

Edgar is set to take on Chris Gutierrez on the main card of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. It will also be Edgar’s 36th professional fight and 30th in the UFC between three weight classes and also being the former lightweight champ. Yet, he says he still hasn’t truly reflected on how great his career is, but it is something he’s looking forward to doing.

“Yeah, I think that is more probably later on,” Edgar said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I definitely go back to it, talking to guys like yourself, and that definitely brings up some memories. But, when I’m old and with my grandkids, that is when I will talk about those fights.”

Of course, for Edgar, the greatest moment of his career came in April of 2010 when he defeated BJ Penn in Abu Dhabi to win the lightweight title.

“Winning the title is always special. In my career, I have had a lot of ups and downs, even in my wrestling career,” Edgar said. “So, to be able to reach the pinnacle of the sport and win the title against BJ Penn who was the man. It was special.”

In his career, Frankie Edgar has also fought the likes of Penn, Jose Aldo, Gray Maynard, Cub Swanson, Urijah Faber, Charles Oliveira, Chad Mendes, Max Holloway, and Benson Henderson among others. He has fought nearly everyone in his weight classes and from his time, but he says the one opponent he wishes he could’ve fought was Dominick Cruz.

“Maybe Dominick Cruz, I thought that could have been a fun fight. Especially (because) I was the champion at 155 when he was the champ at 135,” Edgar said. “I fought everybody, some people are going to slip through the cracks, that is the way it goes.”

Even though Edgar didn’t get the chance to fight Cruz, he still is happy with his career and plans to end it with a win.

What is your favorite memory from Frankie Edgar’s career?

