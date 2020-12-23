Marvin Vettori plans to “smash” Darren Till next year

22 December

Marvin Vettori is looking to fight Darren Till in 2021.

Vettori picked up the biggest win of his career earlier this month as he beat Jack Hermansson by decision. The Italian stepped up on short notice to face Hermansson in his first UFC main event and had success. He dropped the Swede early and clearly won four rounds.

Since the win, many have wondered what would be next for Vettori and it appears the Italian wants Till.

Can’t wait to smash Darren Till’s mouth next year but for now enjoy Christmas @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite @ufc — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) December 22, 2020

Although Vettori called out Paulo Costa after his win, it appears he has turned his attention to his fellow European. Costa’s manager revealed the Brazilian will be fighting Robert Whittaker, so if that is the case, Vettori vs Till makes sense.

Marvin Vettori is currently on a four-fight winning streak which started upon his return from a USADA suspension. Hermansson was his biggest win but during the run, he beat Karl Roberson, Andrew Sanchez, and Cezar Ferreira. He also went to a split decision with Israel Adesanya, which he has wanted the rematch ever since.

“Blachowicz is up and down sometimes but I think he beats Adesanya,” Vettori said to BJPENN.com. “I’m not worried because Adesanya won’t be at light heavyweight for very long. Even if he wins I’ll get the middleweight title shot and if he wants to get it back, he will have to fight me. I’m just focused on my journey and my own fight.”

Darren Till, meanwhile, was originally supposed to fight Jack Hermansson on December 5, however, his knee wasn’t healed up in time. The Englishman dropped a close decision to Robert Whittaker last time out after he defeated Kelvin Gastelum in his middleweight debut.

Would you like to see Marvin Vettori vs. Darren Till?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 12/22/2020.