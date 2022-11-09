Israel Adesanya recreates ‘game over’ scene from SAW horror movie (Video)

Israel Adesanya sends a strong message to his challenger Alex Pereira ahead of their heated bout at UFC 281.

Adesanya is hopeful of seeking redemption this Saturday in Maddison Square Garden, New York, over his old kickboxing nemesis Pereira. The upcoming middleweight title fight’s hype is solely built on the history between the two highly skilled strikers.

The pair collided between the ropes in 2016, and 2017 under Glory. On both occasions the Brazilian defeated Adesanya. However, it’s the second meeting that the fans have engraved into their brains due to the fact that Pereria was able to separate the middleweight king from consciousness. Since then, no man has been successful in attaining a stoppage victory over Adesanya.

In a recent video on Adesanya’s Youtube channel the Nigerian-born gave a sneak-peak to his intense training regime. At the end of the video, in typical Adesanya fashion, the champ recreated the famous scene from the popular horror franchise SAW, insinuating that it was ‘game over’ for Pereria when the pair clash for a third time.

Israel Adesanya is on the hunt for redemption at UFC 281

In the clip, Adesayna can be caught voicing one of the iconic lines from the film:

“Most people are so ungrateful to be alive. But not you. But not anymore.”

Watch Adesanya recreate the scene via his Youtube channel below.

The cage door will close on Israel Adesanya and Alex Periera on Saturday, 12th November, in New York City. The highly anticipated middleweight title fight will headline a historic fight card on the night.

How do you see the fight unfolding? Let us know in the comments!

