Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria reportedly added to UFC 282 on December 10th

Ranked featherweights have been added to UFC 282 in December.

Bryce Mitchell has been out of action since his decision to win over Edson Barboza in March. The victory moved the Arkansas native to 16-0 in his professional career. He previously scored wins over names such as Andre Fili, and Charles Rosa.

The jiu-jitsu ace known as ‘Thug Nasty’ has helped make a name for himself out of the cage. His posts on social media have gone viral several times. Recently, Mitchell made headlines for calling out Joe Rogan for a debate on if the Earth is flat, he believes it is.

Luckily, Bryce Mitchell will get back to what he does best in December, fighting. David Van Auken was the first to report that the featherweight will be returning for a key matchup at UFC 282. Standing opposite Mitchell will be the rising Ilia Topuria.

‘El Matador’ is seen as one of the rising prospects in the 145-pound division. The 25-year-old was last seen in action in March, knocking out Jai Herbert at 155-pounds. He’s also captured victories over names such as Ryan Hall and Damon Jackson.

Who else is on UFC 282?

The addition of the matchup just makes UFC 282 even greater. The card is currently set to be headlined by the light-heavyweight title rematch between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira. In their first outing in June, ‘Denisa’ won by a shocking fifth-round submission to win the gold.

Beyond the main event, there’s no shortage of great fights. Also set for the event is the return of former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler against Santiago Ponzinibbio. Other big names such as Paddy Pimblett and Darren Till are set to return against Jared Gordon and Dricus du Plessis, respectively.

What do you make of this fight announcement? Are you excited? Who do you think will win? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

