Former Kimbo Slice Bellator opponent, Dada 5000 set to make return in bare-knuckle boxing match on November 19th

The combat sports career of Dhafir Harris, also known as Dada 5000, lives on.

One of the more colorful characters to appear in a cage, the Florida native is mostly known for his fight with Kimbo Slice. The two were previously friends and came up in the bare-knuckle fighting scene. For his part, Harris discussed the rivalry in the documentary Dawg Fight.

However, in 2016, Bellator signed the heavyweight to fight Slice. At Bellator 149, the pair put on one of the worst fights in the history of the sport. Both men were winded just a few minutes into the first round.

In the end, it was Kimbo Slice who won by third-round knockout. Later on, the result was overturned due to the winner testing positive for banned substances. Thus, keeping Harris’s undefeated record intact, at 2-0 (1).

The fight wound up being the last of Slice’s career, as he passed in June 2016. The fight also almost took Harris as well, as he suffered from cardiac arrest, severe dehydration, and renal failure during the bout.

Following the near-death experience, Dada 5000 took up promoting. In Florida, he’s helped promote the BYB Extreme promotion. They’re mostly known for hosting bare-knuckle fights in a triangle-shaped cage dubbed the ‘Trigon’.

Despite sitting as a promoter over the last few years, it appears that the heavyweight will be competing once again. The promotion announced earlier today that Harris will return to the ring on November 13th at BYB Extreme 13 in Florida.

Standing opposite Harris on November 13th will be Matt Strickland. The heavyweight is currently 0-1 in MMA, and in bare-knuckle boxing. He will now look to notch the first win of his career in the main event of BYB Extreme 13 next month in Florida.

What do you think about Dada 5000’s return? Are you excited? Sound off in the comment section down below PENN Nation!

