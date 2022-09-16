Bryce Mitchell set to face fellow undefeated featherweight Movsar Evloev at a UFC Fight Night event in November

Bryce Mitchell is reportedly set to return to action on November 5 to square off with fellow featherweight contender Movsar Evloev.

While the featherweight division may not come across as the most stacked when compared to other weight classes, there are some seriously elite guys hanging around the top 15 just waiting for their opportunity to make a push for a title shot.

Two shining examples of that, Bryce Mitchell and Movsar Evloev, will seemingly get the chance to further prove that this November when they collide in a 145-pound eliminator in Las Vegas – as per MMA Junkie, following an initial report from Combate.

It’ll likely serve as the biggest test for both men respectively since entering the UFC and given Alex Volkanovski’s desire to face some fresh blood, a big win for either man could vault them right into contention.

Bryce Mitchell will face Movsar Evloev in a battle of undefeated featherweights on Nov. 5 🔥 Full story: https://t.co/ZNOyhrMOIi pic.twitter.com/vFAaCywOR3 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 16, 2022

Neither man has tasted defeat in mixed martial arts up to this point with Mitchell, considered by many to be the next big thing, holding a 15-0 record following his nice decision win over Edson Barboza back in March.

Evloev, meanwhile, fought more recently in June, putting Dan Ige to the sword to maintain his decision win streak and extend his own record to 16-0.

It’s always fun to see two prospects matched up with one another like this, especially when both are being touted as title challengers in the future. They are 27 and 28 respectively, have similar styles, and will likely be forced to stand and trade with one another in the name of securing the takedowns they desire.

All in all, we’d say you’re going to want to tune in for this one.

Who do you consider to be the early favourite in this battle between two of featherweight's most interesting talents?