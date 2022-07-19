Bryce Mitchell open to fighting Yair Rodriguez as long as there are title implications on the line: “If so I will do that”

Bryce Mitchell is opening up about fighting Yair Rodriguez, as long as he can get a title shot after he wins.

Mitchell, (15-0 MMA), has no losses in his pro career. The 27 year old last fought in March of this year where he defeated Edson Barboza (22-11 MMA) at UFC 272.

Rodriguez, (15-3 MMA), is hot off a TKO victory over Brian Ortega (15-3 MMA) this past Saturday in the featherweight main event.

Rodriguez, ‘El Pantera‘, revealed that the UFC guaranteed him a title shot with a win against Ortega. So the question now is will the UFC give the 29 year old a shot at the title?

Apparently Bryce Mitchell is interested in a bout with Rodriguez, actually calling him out following the UFC Long Island cage match with Brian Ortega.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Mitchell tweeted:

can i fite yair and get a title shot after i win? cause if so i will do that — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) July 17, 2022

Obviously Mitchell is wanting to pave his own way to a title shot, he’s currently the No. 11 ranked featherweight.

One has to question why Yair, who is now ranked No. 3, would fight Mitchell if he can advance to the top and get a title fight with the promotion.

Of course, the current champion, Alex Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) is sidelined with a broken thumb which he suffered during UFC 276 when he defeated Max Holloway (23-7 MMA) for the third time.

Would you like to see a Mitchell vs Rodriguez match-up? Who do you think would get the win?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!