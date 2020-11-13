Bruce Buffer looks back on elevator fight with Frank Trigg

UFC announcer Bruce Buffer recently looked back on his infamous elevator brawl with former UFC welterweight contender Frank Trigg.

Buffer opened up on this incident on the UFC Fight Pass original series Fightlore.

“We had an Ultimate Fighter TV show and we were staying at the Hard Rock hotel and we had just got done doing the show,” Buffer explained (via LowKickMMA). “I went up to [ex-commentator] Mike Goldberg’s room and Frank was in there and we are friends! We decided we were going to go out, have a little dinner and go to a club, when we get to the elevator, the doors open and there is Dana White and his security guard and then Frank walks in.

“I love watches and Dana had this really cool watchband on and I go, ‘Dana, what a cool watch,'” Buffer added. “All of a sudden, I got a wrist hand shot to my neck. I turned around and I said, ‘Frank you hit me, why the f*** did you hit me?’

“He said the wrong thing to me,” Buffer continued. “He said ‘Well what are you going to do about it?’ I just reacted and went ‘pop, pop’ – I punched him twice. Frank came back at me, hit me harder and I had to hit him back harder. It was on! 10 floors; what does that take – 15, 20, 25 seconds? All 10 floors, we just kept going and going until the point that he threw a knee up and kneed one of my friends.

“Dana was against the elevator, I don’t remember seeing him. I was too busy focusing on what was going on and the adrenaline was pumping and that was when the doors started to open. I just threw my arms in the air and I said, ‘Frank, we’re done!’ I looked down and there was blood up and down my shirt and my thumb is peeled back and you can see the bone in my thumb.”

UFC President White, who was in the elevator during this brawl between Bruce Buffer and Frank Trigg, also shared his thoughts on the incident.

“Buffer blasted him and it was on,” White said. “They started throwing punches at each other and I was like ‘holy s***!’ “I stepped back into the corner of the elevator and I just f****** watched and let it go. They stopped fighting as soon as the elevator doors open at the lobby! Buffer’s hand was sliced open from Frank Trigg’s watch. Those two shook hands, apologized to each other and Buffer went to the hospital to go get stitches.”