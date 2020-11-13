ONE Championship results and highlights: John Lineker TKOs former champ Kevin Belingon

On Friday, ONE Championship returned to our screens with the action-packed ONE: Inside the Matrix III card from the Singapore Indoor Arena.
The card was headlined by a bantamweight contender fight, as the division’s former champion Kevin Belingon took on UFC veteran John Lineker. The bout marked Belingon’s opportunity to bounce back from a loss to Bibiano Fernandes, while Lineker looked to improve to 2-0 in ONE Championship after defeating Muin Gafurov in his debut with the promotion last year.
In the co-main event, former ONE flyweight champion Geje Eustaquio looked to build on the momentum of a win over Toni Tauru against ONE Warrior Series product Min Jong Song.
See the full results of this compelling ONE Championship card below, along with the highlights of each belt.
Bantamweight
John Lineker defeats Kevin Belingon via TKO at 1:16 of round two
Catch Weight (64.0KG)
Geje Eustaquio defeats Song Min Jong via unanimous decision
Welterweight
Murad Ramazanov defeats Hiroyuki Tetsuka via unanimous decision
Middleweight
Fan Rong defeats Yuri Simoes via unanimous decision
Strawweight
Hiroba Minowa defeats Lito Adiwang via split decision
