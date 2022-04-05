Brendan Schaub perplexed by UFC’s hesitation to sign Jake Paul: “He’s more suited than CM Punk”

Brendan Schaub is a little confused by the UFC’s hesitation to sign Jake Paul.

‘The Problem Child’ has spent the last year running down the promotion and various fighters. He’s called out names such as Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz, and Conor McGregor. Meanwhile, in the boxing ring, he’s knocked out UFC alumni such as Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Last month, the story took a bit of a turn. Paul proposed that instead of fighting a UFC fighter in boxing, he’d compete in the cage. He’s offered to sign to the promotion and fight Conor McGregor at 175-pounds. The former dual-weight champion has had his own back-and-forth with Paul in the past (see that here).

Despite Paul being a massive draw and willing to fight in the UFC, there’s been zero movements on a possible signing. Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub is perplexed by the UFC’s lack of interest in bringing the YouTuber in to fight.

The fighter-turned-comedian discussed the possible signing on The Schaub Show. He noted that a fight between McGregor and Paul makes sense financially, and is very low-risk for the UFC. He also compared a proposed Paul-McGregor bout, to the rumored Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match.

“This is kind of the same thing with Francis and Tyson Fury. If I’m the UFC, this is happening regardless, why not get a piece of the pie? That pie is getting made whether it’s in a year from now or two years, it’s in the oven dude. I don’t get what the hesitation is [to sign Jake Paul]. I would say that Jake Paul is more suited to compete in the UFC than f*cking CM Punk, he has professional fights. Again, Conor is gonna make a lot of money, Jake Paul is going to make a lot of money, play ball with him. I know you don’t like him or whatever, but play ball with him.”

What do you think about Brendan Schaub’s comments? Would you like to see Jake Paul in the UFC?