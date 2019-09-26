Brendan Schaub: I hope Jeremy Stephens beats the f**k out of Yair Rodriguez

Brendan Schaub is rooting for Jeremy Stephens in the rematch with Yair Rodriguez.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto got word from UFC president Dana White that Stephens and Rodriguez will do battle in the co-main event of UFC Boston. The two will share the Octagon again on Oct. 18.

Many fans expected a war between “Lil’ Heathen” and “El Pantera” this past Saturday night, but the bout only lasted 15 seconds. Rodriguez accidentally poked the eyes of Stephens and the fight was ruled a No Contest. Rodriguez was visibly frustrated and was even angry with UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping before his post-fight speech.

Taking to his Below The Belt podcast, Schaub said there’s no chance Stephens was looking for an easy way out.

“This is what’s interesting to me about this,” Schaub said. “I could understand if it was like a new kid. Say some up-and-comer who you’re like, ‘man he didn’t seem like he wanted to be in there,’ or something like that. But Jeremy Stephens is a dog. You think he trained at high altitude for weeks and put his body through all that f*cking stress and the freaking hustle that he did to get in that shape, and you think he would just kinda look for a way out because of an eye poke? You’re out your goddamn mind.”

Brendan Schaub went on to say that he’ll be cheering for Stephens in the rematch and he didn’t mince words.

“It makes Yair look bad, the sh*t he was talking about Jeremy Stephens,” Schaub continued. “Yair, the way he acted towards Bisping. That kid man, I don’t know if it’s the group around him or what but you wanna talk about mismanaged career thus far. And this ain’t helping his cause at all. This does not make me wanna jump aboard the Yair Rodriguez train at all. I hope they do fight again and I hope Jeremy Stephens beats the f*ck out of him after that.”

Do you think Yair Rodriguez’s fan base took a hit for his behavior at UFC Mexico City?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/26/2019.