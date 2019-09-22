VIDEO | Yair Rodriguez snaps on Michael Bisping at UFC Mexico

Yair Rodriguez was visibly upset after his bout with Jeremy Stephens was ruled a no-contest, and things only got worse when Michael Bisping attempted to calm him down.

‘El Pantera’ was taking on ‘Lil Heathen’ in the highly anticipated headliner of last night’s UFC Mexico event.

Unfortunately for both men, and fight fans alike, the bout was called off just seconds into the opening round after Yair Rodriguez accidently struck Jeremy Stephens in the eye.

Referee Herb Dean did everything in his power to allow the bout to continue, but in the end Stephens was physically unable to open his eye which ultimately forced the doctors in attendance to call the fight.

The no-contest ruling did not sit well with the fans in attendance, who proceeded to litter the Octagon with drinks and other objects, this while throwing beer and popcorn at Jeremy Stephens.

With the fight taking place in his home country, Yair Rodriguez was visibly shaken by the end result and appeared completely out of character.

When UFC commentator Michael Bisping approached Rodriguez in an attempt to calm the Mexican fighter things only got worse.

Check out the video below of Yair snapping at Bisping (courtesy of @ActionSavage):

Yair Rodriguez was returning to action for the first time since November of 2018, where he scored a crazy last-second knockout victory over ‘The Korean Zombie’. That shocking win had improved ‘El Pantera’s’ overall record to 11-2 in mixed martial arts.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Stephens (28-16 MMA) was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he entered the Octagon at tonight’s UFC Mexico event.

Both Rodriguez and Stephens seem set on running the fight back.

However, that will ultimately depend on the seriousness of the eye injury suffered by the Iowa native.

Would you like to see the UFC book an immediate rematch between featherweight standouts Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 22, 2019