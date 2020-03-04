Tyson Fury lays out retirement plans

Tyson Fury has confirmed his retirement plans. The British fighter wants to face Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua before hanging up his gloves.

Today, “The Gypsy King”, sat down on British TV show, This Morning, with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. He discussed his statement rematch victory against Deontay Wilder that took place on February 22, 2020 at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The British boxer outboxed his opponent and knocked him down twice before claiming the TKO victory in the seventh round. “The Bronze Bomber” went on to blame his walkout costume for being “too heavy” and part of the reason for the loss. Wilder intends on exercising the rematch clause in his contract to compete in a trilogy fight against Fury. “The Gypsy King” says he intends on fulfilling that obligation and then fighting Anthony Joshua before he retires:

“Yes, I’ve got two more fights left, and then we’re gonna really think about what we’re going to do from there,” Tyson said.

“Yeah hopefully retire,” added his wife, Paris Fury.

“Because you know, how long is a piece of string? I’m undefeated in 31 professional fights. This is my twelfth year as a professional,” said Tyson Fury.

“I want him home, it’s a long time, when you go away for 8 weeks, if you do that 2-3 times a year [it’s a lot],” added his wife Paris Fury.

The host, Philip Schofield, talks about a recent interview in which The Gypsy King’s father, John Fury encouraged his son to quit whilst he’s ahead. However, the British boxer believes he won’t avoid a trilogy bout.

“No [I will fight] because I will be in breach of contract,” he concluded.

“You know what, I beat him the first time, I beat him the second time, I will surely beat him the third time.”

