War Machine to get married in prison

Former UFC and Bellator welterweight War Machine is back in the news. The MMA veteran is getting married despite serving a life sentence in prison for the crimes he committed against his ex-girlfriend Christy Mack.

According to a report from TMZ, War Machine is set to marry his girlfriend Ashley Farrington at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada on Friday. The report says that she started sending War Machine love letters in 2017 while he was in jail, and the two eventually became a pair and got engaged.

War Machine is currently serving a life sentence in prison after getting convicted in 2017 of violent crimes against Mack. For the crimes he committed against his ex-girlfriend, War Machine was found guilty of sexual assault, coercion, battery by strangulation, kidnapping and other charges. He is eligible for parole after 36 years, at which time he will be 71 years old.

The 37-year-old War Machine competed as a professional mixed martial artist from 2004 to 2013 and compiled a 14-5 record during his MMA career. He came on the scene in 2007 when he starred on “The Ultimate Fighter Season 6” and won his UFC debut again Jared Rollins, earning Fight of the Night and Knockout of the Night for his performance. He was later released by the UFC after losing to Yoshiyuki Yoshida and bounced around the California regional circuit. He dealt with numerous run-ins with the law, and also worked as a porn star after being released by the UFC.

Despite his troubles, then-Bellator president Bjorn Rebney signed him to a contract. War Machine later competed in Bellator’s Season 9 welterweight tournament in 2013. He defeated the late Blas Avena and Vaughn Anderson before getting submitted by Ron Keslar. That was the last time he competed in MMA.

War Machine also holds a notable victory over former UFC star Roger Huerta in 2011.