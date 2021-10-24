Brandon Moreno reacts to former teammate Henry Cejudo training Deiveson Figueiredo for UFC 270

Brandon Moreno was “sad” to learn that his former teammate Henry Cejudo was training Deiveson Figueiredo for their upcoming trilogy at UFC 270.

The reigning UFC flyweight champion, Moreno (19-5-2 MMA), and former title holder Figueiredo (20-2-1 MMA) are set to collide for a third time on January 22.

The pair initially collided in December of 2020 at UFC 256, where after five-rounds of thrilling action their fight was ruled a majority draw. Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno would have an immediate rematch this past June at UFC 263, with ‘The Assassin Baby’ dethroning the Brazilian by way of third round submission.

Ahead of their highly anticipated trilogy, Deiveson Figueiredo has moved his camp from Brazil to North America and is now training with former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo. Brandon Moreno had previously trained under ‘Triple C’ prior to joining the cast of TUF 24 and admittedly felt “sad” to hear that Cejudo was not training ‘Daico’.

“I was just sad at first. But it was just like the first moments, when I was watching all of these Instagram posts. You know, I don’t care. Right now I understand. Maybe he want to make some drama in all this history between me and him.” Brandon Moreno told Carlos Legaspi. “But again man, I don’t care. Because if I start to think too much about the feelings, about how emotional I feel about that, I can lose some concentration and I don’t want to feel that. I need to be like focused on Figueiredo. This guy is a robot. He doesn’t have a personal opinion or too much brain, but he’s a real fighter.”

