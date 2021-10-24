Video | Valdir Araujo TKO’s Nate Marquardt at XMMA 3

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Nate Marquardt returned to action at tonight’s XMMA event in Miami opposite Valdir Araujo.

Marquardt (36-19-2 MMA) returned from a near four-year hiatus from the sport at August’s Titan FC 71 event where he picked up a first round submission victory over Michael Cora. The former Strikeforce welterweight champion was looking to build off the momentum of that victory this evening against Araujo.

Meanwhile, Valdir Araujo (18-9 MMA) was looking to score the most notable win of his career with a victory over Nate Marquardt this evening. The Brazilian had entered the contest looking to rebound from back-to-back setbacks in No-Gi Competition.

While Marquardt was able to get off some good offensive in the fight (as seen in the featured image of this article), it was Araujo who ultimately emerged victorious by way of TKO.

Check out the fight ending sequence below courtesy of @imstillshannon and @caposa on Twitter:

Marquardt slices open Araujo with a few elbows. This is getting bloody pic.twitter.com/Wrb4xWAqXU — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 24, 2021

Valdir Araujo, bleeding all over the place, floors Marquardt with a combination then drops hammers for the TKO. Wild fight #XMMA3 pic.twitter.com/eJ9jU6eNHn — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 24, 2021

With tonight’s loss, Nate Marquardt is now just 3-7 over his past ten fights. The 42-year-old began his MMA career back in 1999 so it will be interesting to see if he decides to continue.

Marquardt fought for the UFC middleweight title at UFC 73, but ultimately fell short in his bid to dethrone then champion Anderson Silva.

Nate would later find success under the now defunct Strikeforce banner, where he captured the promotions welterweight title with a violent knockout of Tyron Woodley.

Would you like to see Nate Marquardt compete again following tonight’s TKO loss to Valdir Araujo at XMMA 3 in Miami? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!