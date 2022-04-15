Brandon Jenkins “really surprised” he was booked to fight Drakkar Klose, plans to show what he’s made of

Brandon Jenkins didn’t expect to get the call to fight Drakkar Klose.

Jenkins made his UFC debut on just two days’ notice against Zhu Rong back in September and suffered a third-round TKO loss. After the setback, he wasn’t sure what would be next for him but when he got the call to fight Klose it did surprise him as he considers Drakkar a top-20 opponent.

“Yeah, kind of. I took my first fight in the UFC on like 30 hours’ notice and I figured they would give me someone lower on the totem pole,” Jenkins said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “But, they gave me like a top-20 guy so I’m really surprised, either they think highly of me or I don’t know. It’s an interesting matchup.”

Against Klose, Jenkins believes it will be a dog fight. He knows both of them will be there till the end as they are both durable. With that, Jenkins believes it will be a three-round war but one he is confident he will get his hand raised in.

“It says a lot when you are going to a decision a bunch as he’s fighting the best world. I think the first time he was finished was against Beneil and he’s ranked number three. He’s a great fighter, he’s durable, tough, and will push the pace,” Jenkins said.

Should Brandon Jenkins defeat Drakkar Klose he isn’t sure where that puts him. However, he says he can’t focus on that as he knows he needs to focus on Saturday night as it is a tough fight for him.

“I think I’m the tallest guy he has fought, I don’t know if it puts me in over my head. But, I’ve also seen guys get cut after two losses and not really get a chance to showcase what they are made of,” Jenkins concluded. “If you start thinking so far ahead, it will make you anxious, I need to focus on this one and go in there and do me and show what I’m made of.”

