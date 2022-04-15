Jake Paul says he owes his life to boxing: “I would be in jail or probably dead somewhere without it”

Jake Paul has revealed that he believes boxing saved his life.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer began training in 2018, scoring an amateur victory over Deji. Over the next few years, he would become one of the most talked-about names in the sport.

Through his feud with Dana White, as well as boxing matches with former UFC fighters, he’s become a big name in MMA as well. While he’s become one of the biggest draws in combat sports, that was never the goal. Paul just wanted to change course, and find something that could help him from the path he was going down.

On Teddy Atlas’s podcast The Fight, ‘The Problem Child’ has reflected upon how boxing has helped him. The 25-year-old opined that his getting into the sport saved his life, given the path he was going down at the time.

“Boxing saved my life, so I owe a ton to it. I would be in jail or probably dead somewhere if it weren’t for boxing because I was going down a really weird path in my early 20s that wasn’t sustainable and because of that I owe everything to this sport. (h/t MiddleEasy)

“That’s why I’m so passionate about making boxing great again. I have the hat that says make boxing great again…I’ll slowly earn more people’s respect.”

Paul’s saga to make boxing great again has come about through his promotional company. With the company representing names such as women’s champion Amanda Serrano, and fellow influencer boxer Alex Wassabi, Most Valuable Promotions is becoming as profitable for Paul as his own time in the ring.

As far as Paul’s own boxing career goes, he’s reportedly looking to return in August. However, there’s been no opponent set for his next outing.

What do you think about Jake Paul’s comments? Who do you want to see him fight next?