Bellator 277: ‘McKee vs. Pitbull 2’ Live Results and Highlights

Bellator 277 takes place today, Friday April 15th with official results beginning at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).

The event takes place at SAP Center in San Jose, California. The main card airs on ‘Showtime’ following the online prelims.

In the main event, featherweight champion A.J. McKee (18-0 MMA, 18-0 BMMA) will battle former champ Patricio Freire (32-5 MMA, 20-5 BMMA) in a much anticipated rematch.

In the co-main event, light heavyweight champ Vadim Nemkov (15-2 MMA, 7-0 BMMA) takes on Corey Anderson (16-5 MMA, 3-0 BMMA) for the title in the 205-pound grand prix final.

Also featured on tonight’s Bellator 277 main card is the return of Aaron Pico, who is set to collide with Adli Edwards in a catchweight contest.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

Bellator 277 Main Card (10pm EST)

A.J. McKee vs. Patricio Freire – for the featherweight title

Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson – for the light heavyweight title; light heavyweight tournament final

Adli Edwards vs. Aaron Pico –

Tim Johnson vs. Linton Vassell –

Bellator 277 Prelims (7pm EST)

Rakim Cleveland vs. Tyrell Fortune – Fortune def. Cleveland via TKO at 1:38 of Round 1

Rafael Carvalho vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov – Yagshimuradov def. Carvalho via TKO at 4:04 of Round 2

Gaston Bolanos vs. Daniel Carey – Bolanos def. Daniel Carey via TKO (punches) at 4:59 of Round 1

Kyle Crutchmer vs. Michael Lombardo – Crutchmer def. Lombardo by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 x2)

Calob Ramirez vs. Bobby Seronio III – Seronio III def. Ramirez via KO (punch) at 2:14 of Round 2

Edwin De Los Santos vs. Alberto Mendez – Santos def. Mendez by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Socrates Hernandez vs. Rogelio Luna – Luna def. Hernandez via TKO at 4:48 of Round 3

Laird Anderson vs. JT Donaldson – Laird def. Donaldson via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:44 of Round 1

Alan Benson vs. Theo Haig – Haig def. Benson via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:08 of Round 1

Rhalan Gracie vs. Tyson Miller – Miller def. Gracia via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 1

