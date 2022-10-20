Bobby Green’s sudden removal from the UFC roster has MMA fans freaking out

Was Bobby Green released by the UFC? A recent update to the popular UFC Roster Watch website certainly implied that was the case.

UFC Roster Watch automatically tracks changes to the UFC’s rankings ballot. When a fighter is released by the UFC, it’s one of the first places that gets updated. That makes the Roster Watch twitter account one of the fastest ways to learn a UFC athlete has retired or been cut.

So when it spat out Bobby Green’s name on Thursday morning, fans were shocked.

❌ Fighter removed: Bobby Green — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) October 20, 2022

Islams title eliminator opponent got cut 💀 — jin (@B_radQuake) October 20, 2022

Fortunately, we’re happy to inform you that Bobby Green is still with the UFC. As per TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, the reason Green was removed from the rank voting system was his recent USADA suspension for using DHEA, a testosterone precursor. Green revealed back in September that he had bought the supplement off the shelf in a WalMart, and was unaware it was on USADA’s list of banned substances.

Green was initially looking at a potential two year suspension, but USADA knocked that down to six months because ‘King’ was able to prove he did buy the DHEA over-the-counter, and because DHEA doesn’t provide much of a performance enhancing effect. That sentence came down two weeks ago, but his suspension is backdated to the failed test.

I'm told that Bobby Green has not been released by the UFC. In all likelihood, he was removed from the roster page due to his USADA sanction and he is eligible to resume competition on November 16. https://t.co/NNSKHjH4Tr — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 20, 2022

So not only is Bobby Green still on the UFC roster, he’ll be eligible to fight again on November 16th!

While Green is 10-8-1 in the UFC (29-13-1 MMA), he’s grown into a fan favorite over the past few years due to his relentless striking style and flashy personality. So long as he’s not paired up against world-class wrestlers, Green always puts on a show. Unfortunately, there’s a lot of world-class wrestlers in the UFC, and plenty in Green’s lightweight division.

Bobby Green was on a two fight win streak and gaining some solid momentum when the UFC asked him to step in as a late replacement against Islam Makhachev on two weeks notice. It’s not a fight ‘King’ should have taken, but he did … and he got taken down and stopped with strikes in the first round by Makhachev.

If Green had really been cut by the UFC after he stepped up like that, it would have been a real injustice. Fortunately it looks like ‘King’ isn’t going anywhere.

