Bobby Green reveals positive drug test cancelled his UFC 276 fight with Jim Miller: “I’m really sorry guys. I f**ked up”

Bobby Green has revealed that a positive drug test is the reason for his UFC 276 fight with Jim Miller being cancelled.

Green (29-13-1 MMA) and Miller (35-16 MMA) were supposed to collide back on July 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. However, ‘King’ withdrew from the fight due to undisclosed reasons and was eventually replaced by Donald ‘Cowboy‘ Cerrone.

- Advertisementss -

Now, nearly three months removed from his UFC 276 fight cancellation, Bobby Green has opened up on the circumstances which forced him to withdraw from the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby King Green (@bobbykinggreen)

- Advertisement -

“I go, what? What? In 20 years, I’ve never tested positive for anything in 20 years of my sport,” Green said Friday on a video posted to his Instagram account (h/t MMAFighting). “I know drugs, and drugs to me, I’ve only heard of them coming in needle form, I’ve heard them coming in some crazy pill form, and last, like maybe I’ve heard of some cream stuff of testosterone.

“So I say hey, come back, take all the pictures, show them all those bottles. They go, ‘Hey, it’s that one right there. It’s DHEA. That’s a banned substance on our list, and you’re now in failure, and the fight is off.’ A week before the fight. I’m crushed. I’m like, what the f**k.”

Although Bobby Green was advised not to speak out about his case publicly, he felt compelled to let his fans know the truth about what went down.

“If that’s what they want to do is give me more time because I took something from Walmart that I had no idea was a banned substance, so be it,” Green said. “But, I do want to let you guys know that it’s not USADA’s fault. It’s my fault. I’m taken wrong in this. I f*cked up, and I take responsibility. I was a jackass. I’m the one that made the mistake. I take all responsibility. I ruined my situation.”

- Advertisement -

Bobby Green has not competed since February of 2022, where he suffered a first round TKO loss to Islam Makhachev. ‘King’ could now face a two-year suspension from USADA officials for his mistake.

Who would you like to see Green fight in his next Octagon appearance? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -