John Kavanagh believes Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler “could resemble” the Chad Mendes fight

John Kavanagh thinks Conor McGregor’s return fight against Michael Chandler could play out similarly to his scrap against Chad Mendes.

McGregor is set to coach TUF against Chandler and the two will then fight later this year. It’s a massive fight, and many expect it to be a striking fight. However, Kavanagh believes Chandler could try and wrestle McGregor early as Mendes previously did at UFC 189. But, even if Chandler does wrestle, Kavanagh is confident McGregor will get his hand raised.

“I think it could resemble a little bit the Mendes fight,” Kavanagh told Sherdog (ht/t MMAJunkie). “Mendes was that style: blocky guy, big punches, big double legs. I think that’s how it could go. Conor has a good record against those kind of orthodox, stocky wrestlers with big overhand rights and big double legs. It’s an exciting one to prepare for. Chandler, he’s an excellent fighter, he’s got a great resume.”

The fight against Michael Chandler will serve as Conor McGregor’s first since he suffered a broken leg in July of 2021. Since then, many have wondered how serious McGregor is about training and fighting. But, Kavanagh assures everyone the Irishman has b been training and is motivated to return.

“Yeah, he’s never stopped training,” Kavanagh said. “He’s in phenomenal shape, and there’s a real excitement in him. There’s a real buzz around him. And I’ll be honest: You know what will be the level of motivation when you’ve achieved the titles you’ve achieved, the money etc.? But, man, I’ve never seen him as pumped as I’ve seen him recently. I’m just really excited. He’s excited to be back. I’m excited to have him back. I think it’s great for Irish MMA in general, I think it’s fair to say it’s great for MMA in general. I have zero concerns about motivation. The motivation is there to show everybody that this is his world, this is his game.”

McGregor is currently 22-6 and is on a two-fight losing skid losing both fights to Dustin Poirier. The Irishman is just 1-3 in his last four with his lone win since 2017 being Donald Cerrone.

Do you think Conor McGregor will beat Michael Chandler?