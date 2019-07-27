BJ Penn reacts to Nik Lentz booking, hopes to fight at Madison Square Garden

Former two division UFC champion BJ Penn has verbally agreed to fight Nik Lentz in a lightweight bout.

Dana White announced the news earlier today during an interview with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter.

BREAKING: Per @danawhite, BJ Penn will return to the octagon. He will be facing Nik Lentz, both sides have verbally agreed. Date and location TBD. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 26, 2019

BJ Penn (16-14-2 MMA) was last seen in action at May’s UFC 237 event, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to former Strikeforce lightweight champion Clay Guida. The loss marked Penn’s seventh in a row.

BJ’s most recent victory came back in November of 2010, when he knocked out Matt Hughes just 21-seconds into their highly anticipated trilogy fight at UFC 123.

Meanwhile, Nik Lentz (30-10-2 MMA) will also be looking to rebound when he squares off with BJ Penn later this year. ‘The Carny’ is coming off a second round TKO loss to Charles Oliveira in his most recent octagon appearance this past May at UFC Rochester. Prior to the setback, Lentz had scored back to back wins over Gray Maynard and Scott Holtzman.

The former lightweight and welterweight champion, BJ Penn, spoke with his website shortly following Dana White’s announcement.

“Dana told me he would give me another fight, so who better than Nik Lentz?”

‘The Prodigy‘ and Nik Lentz have had issues in the past and are now looking to settle their beef once and for all. When the fight will take place remains to be seen, but if BJ Penn has it his way, he will be squaring off with ‘The Carny’ under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden at UFC 244.

“I would love to fight at Madison Square Garden in New York. It is such a historic venue and November works perfect for me. Hopefully we can make it happen.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 26, 2019